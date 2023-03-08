Heat vs Cavaliers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Miami Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Miami Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A strong showing in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas could presage a return trip for UCLA in two weeks, for the NCAA tournament's West Regional.
A couple of potential No. 12 seeds should be on your radar.
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura had 17 points, six rebounds and plenty of physical play Tuesday in a win over Memphis. Here are takeaways from the game.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
With Drew Timme setting the program's scoring record in a rout that earned a fourth consecutive conference championship, it was a great night all around for the Zags.
Mychal Thompson believes the Warriors' latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers showcased a problem that will haunt them in the weeks to come.
Steph Curry scored 40 points but it wasn't nearly enough as the Warriors were outplayed in a loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night.
Mike Brey was thrilled to coach his final Notre Dame game in Greensboro: “This is the spot of the greatest memory and achievement in our program’s history, to win this thing in ‘15.”
Joel Embiid had a dominant game on both ends of the court and the Sixers finished a 4-1 road trip Tuesday night with a 117-94 win over the Timberwolves. By Noah Levick
In June, before LIV's inaugural event in London, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed his membership any player who joined LIV was suspended.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
The Cavs could take away a lot from Monday's win, including the 'blind trust' they must rely on and their issues with starting games flat.
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
North Carolina basketball opens the ACC Tournament against Boston College. Here’s our score prediction for the Tar Heels' postseason opener.
ESPN’s Bracketology offers a glimpse at how the women’s basketball tournament path could shape up for Dawn Staley’s team.
Tony DeAngelo was ejected from a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning after he speared Corey Perry.
Pau Gasol honored Kobe Bryant repeatedly on Tuesday night as his jersey went up at Crypto.com Arena.
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
With one month remaining in the regular season, lets take an updated look at the 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings.
The Netherlands shrugged off nerves to stun Cuba 4-2 in the opening game of the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Taiwan.Cuba, who finished runners-up in the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006, scored both their runs through Yadil Mujica.