Heat can’t keep youth flag football teams off the field for championships Sunday

Not even excessive heat and threats the weather can conjure could stop the Mad River Youth Football Championships on Sunday at Stebbins High School.

Young people from pre-K to sixth grade were on the field all day for games that kicked off at 9 a.m. for the one-day, single-elimination tournament to end their eight-week regular season.

So were their parents, guardians, fans and coaches, who made sure there was extra water breaks every five minutes -- along with lots of wet towels to keep everyone cooler.

Marcus McConnell, the flag football director, said, “and I told all the coaches this week that hydration doesn’t start on a single day like they would have to get these players water earlier than today. It they wait till today to start drinking water, it’s too late.”

McConnell said coaches did a great job preparing for the elements. They brought extra water for players and referees.

He made sure to speak with players about taking precautions.

“I made sure to bring a lot of water and fruit today,” said Jacobbi Dyer, a fifth-grade player.

Still, even with the heat and searing sunshine, McConnell said organizers were happy with the turnout and parental support.

More than anything, he said everyone was fortunate the heat did not lead to any health issues.

Dr. Nancy Pook, medical director for Kettering Health, described some of the signs of heat exhaustion parents and guardians should look for when monitoring children in this weather.

“An older child may start complaining of headache,” she said. “but one of the first things that you see with heat-related illness is vomiting. Add diarrhea to that. Add confusion.”

Excessive sweating and skin redness are signs to look out for as well, Pook said.











