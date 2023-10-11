Heat’s Swider appreciates nothing is can’t miss about hot streak, ‘I mean, I’m not on a contract, still’

MIAMI — No, Cole Swider is not officially a thing yet for the Miami Heat.

Not after making six 3-pointers in Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage. Not after converting five more in Tuesday night’s preseason-opening victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center.

Perspective is required at times like these, when the scores don’t count and stats can be built against players who quite possibly could be playing in China or Turkey once the NBA season begins.

Still, it is a starting point for the former Los Angeles Lakers two-way player. And an impressive one, at that.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself as a shooter,” Swider said, with the Heat returning to practice Wednesday ahead of Friday’s exhibition in San Antonio against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. “I think I’m one of the best shooters in the world.”

So a 1 of 4 start didn’t dissuade on Tuesday night. Eventually, it was rhythm regained.

“And when it comes to that point,” he said, “I just want to keep on shooting. If I get good looks, I’m gonna keep on shooting ’em. I’m not going to force up some tough shots. Obviously, if you get it going, then you might get a heat check here or there.”

With Max Strus and Gabe Vincent lost in free agency in July, there is a place for another shooter on the Heat roster, which, at the moment, only counts Duncan Robinson as such a specialist. And even then, there is a need for the nights when Robinson is 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, as he was Tuesday.

Still, Swider, who went undrafted out of Syracuse in 2022, appreciates perspective is required, currently working on an Exhibit 10 tryout contract that could leave him with nothing more than a $75,000 guarantee and ticket to the G League.

“I mean, I’m not on a contract, still,” the 6-foot-8 forward said. “You know what I mean? There’s nothing to be really excited about. If you get to this level, you expect a certain level out of yourself. I think before, I might have gotten maybe ‘I’m going to make every shot now’ or gotten ahead of myself.

“I just want to keep on stacking one day at a time, keeping on trying to help myself and help this team get to a point where I’m in the rotation and helping this team win.”

For as impressive as the start of the week has been, it also has been somewhat uneven. Last week, Swider went through a two-day stretch at training camp at Florida Atlantic University when he couldn’t make anything.

“He’s just stayed the course,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s also had some tough shooting moments in the last month or so, and you have to have that kind of grit to be able to stay the course, and eventually the shots go for you.”

All while remaining level headed while others are cutting his clips.

So, yes, he did hear the praise of center Bam Adebayo during training camp — second hand.

“My mom and uncle send me every single tweet that’s said about me,” Swider, 24, said with a smile. “So I saw that. But Bam’s been a great, great role model for me. If you listened to my podcast — everybody shout out my podcast here, The Cole Swider Show — I’m very complimentary of Bam. Bam is in the gym four or five times a day and he’s been a really great role model for me and he’s a great franchise player to have on your team. Bam’s one of the best players in the league and he treats everyone with first-class respect.”

Injury report

Second-year forward Nikola Jovic was not at practice Wednesday, instead having his right knee checked after being hurt on a first-half play in Tuesday’s victory. Also, rookie guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. strained his left groin at Wednesday’s practice.

Forward Caleb Martin, who missed Tuesday’s game with knee soreness, was back on the practice court Wednesday.

Spoelstra said he does not plan to travel all 21 on the roster to Friday’s game.

Forward Jimmy Butler, who sat out Tuesday, said he has yet to determine his approach to the Heat’s remaining four exhibitions.