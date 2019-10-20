Heat suspend Dion Waiters for season-opener over 'unacceptable incidents'

The Heat are apparently fed up with Dion Waiters' behavior, whatever it may be. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Waiters Island is going to be embargoed to open the 2019 NBA season.

The Miami Heat announced Saturday night that guard Dion Waiters had been suspended for the team’s season opener for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Heat president Pat Riley was quoted as saying the suspension stemmed from “a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night.”

Heat president Pat Riley's statement on Dion Waiters one-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/wGFYMP9PTK — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) October 20, 2019

It’s currently unknown what specific instances caused Waiters’ suspension, but what we definitely know is that what some hoped could be a resurgent year for the mercurial guard will have to wait a few more days to get started.

The Heat are scheduled to begin their season at home on Wednesday against the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies. They’ll face a stiffer test next Saturday with Waiters back, facing the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Waiters averaged 12.0 points on .530 true shooting last year, with 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

With Waiters out, a starting spot for the Heat’s first game could be opened up for rookie Tyler Herro. The 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft has looked like a steal in preseason action between his sharpshooting and playmaking, though he has drawn some (mock) disapproval from star Jimmy Butler.

