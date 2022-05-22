Heat survive Celtics without Jimmy Butler in second half to win Game 3 for 2-1 lead in Eastern Conference finals

BOSTON — Playing the second half without star Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat extracted an important road win, beating the Boston Celtics 109-103 on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Building a 25-point second-quarter lead and nearly squandering it in the second half, the short-handed Heat held off Boston’s rally to take a 2-1 series lead.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and P.J. Tucker had 17 points, including four key free throws late in the fourth quarter, and seven rebounds.

After Boston’s Jaylen Brown hit a 3-pointer to cut Miami’s lead to 93-92, the Heat scored the next seven points for a 100-92 lead with 1:07 left in the game.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said a MRI is not necessary for Butler (right knee inflammation), and a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that Butler was not expected to miss any time. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about Butler’s status.

Game 4 is Monday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Bam came up big with 31 PTS & 10 REB in Miami's Game 3 W 💥 pic.twitter.com/j2MMtToA6d — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2022

Here are six key takeaways from Miami's win:

Adebayo aggressive from the start

Adebayo had a quiet Game 2 in the Celtics’ blowout victory. At Saturday’s morning shootaround, Spoelstra said, "We want him more involved, and I have to do a better job of that, of making sure that he's involved, engaged, getting us to our triggers. ... He's a very important part of our offense and how we function."

The Heat made a conscious effort to get him involved early. Adebayo responded with 12 of his 16 first-half points in the opening quarter. Those 16 points equaled his total from the first two games of the series.

It was a necessary effort from Adebayo.

Story continues

Bam Adebayo flexes after a big second-half bucket.

Injuries shaping series

Boston’s Robert Williams (knee soreness) missed Game 3. Butler didn’t return for the second half with right knee inflammation, and Boston’s Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, went to the locker room with an apparent foot issue at 10:57 of the third quarter. He returned limping with 6:52 remaining in the third and promptly hit a 3-pointer, cutting Miami’s lead to 72-62.

Boston star Jayson Tatum went to the locker room with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder/arm injury. He also returned to the game.

Smart (sprained right foot) and Al Horford (COVID-19 protocols) missed Game 1, a Celtics loss, and Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (strained left hamstring) missed the first two games of the series.

Tatum struggles to score

Tatum didn’t score his first point until 8:49 of the second quarter and was just 3-for-12 shooting, including 1-for-6 on 3-pointers, with nine points through three quarters.

He finished with just 19 points on 3-for-14 shooting, including 1-for-7 on 3s.

Brown (game-high 40 points, nine rebounds) and Horford (20 points, 14 rebounds) carried the Celtics offensively. Smart added 16 points.

Lowry returns for Heat

Lowry, playing for the first time in the series, made an immediate impact. He dictated pace, found open shooters, controlled the offense with his calm, made an early 3-pointer and had a steal.

"More of a veteran presence leader than (Gabe) Vincent and some of those young guys," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. "His shot-making ability, charge-taking ability, all of the craftiness that he brings that I've seen for years, obviously is beneficial for the team. But they brought him in for a reason. He fits into what they do toughness-wise and leadership-wise."

Lowry finished with 11 points, six assists and four steals.

Turnovers painful for Celtics

Boston committed 24 turnovers, leading to 33 Heat points. The Heat had just nine turnovers for nine Celtics points.

Brown had seven turnovers, Tatum had six, Smart four and Horford three. The Celtics were also sloppy with the basketball in the third quarter of Miami’s Game 1 victory.

The Celtics had a late turnover on an in-bounds pass after Miami’s Victor Oladipo made a free throw, leading to a Max Strus layup and 103-94 Heat lead.

The @MiamiHEAT defense was suffocating in Game 3, picking off a Playoff franchise-record 19 steals! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/uIqdaeyGUQ — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

Mini-meltdown for Celtics late

After cutting Miami’s lead to 103-97, Smart fouled out and received a technical foul, turning his sixth foul into a 3-point play, and Grant Williams was assessed a flagrant foul 1 with 24.7 seconds left and the Celtics trailing 106-100. Oladipo made one of two free throws and the Heat retained possession.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat hold off Celtics in Game 3, take 2-1 lead in East finals