Heat star Jimmy Butler calls out Sixers for signing Tobias Harris over him

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler continues to be the one that got away from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers acquired Butler in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves early in the 2018-19 season and after a terrific playoff run for him, he left for the Heat in the 2019 offseason.

Everybody will have their theories, but the truth of the matter is, the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Butler and they had to let him go. At the time, it seemed like a smart move, but after Butler and the Heat eliminated the Sixers on Thursday 99-90 in Game 6, he had the last laugh.

Philadelphia also acquired Tobias Harris that summer and as Butler walked, the Sixers couldn’t let Harris go either. So they re-signed him to a big contract.

Butler had a lot to say about Harris after the win.

Jimmy Butler: “Tobias Harris over me.” pic.twitter.com/23K3HgaA0R — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 13, 2022

Butler’s point is clear, but it wasn’t like the Sixers chose Harris over him. It was Simmons. Harris did nothing to Butler, but it seems as if the emotions of the win got caught up in this moment.

Joel Embiid did add after the loss that he was confused as to why the Sixers let Butler go. It is still one of the bigger questions in the NBA and it’s something that the Sixers will have to deal with for as long as Butler is thriving in Miami.

Joel Embiid, Sixers discuss mindset heading into Game 6 vs. Heat

