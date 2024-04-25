Heat shocks Celtics in Game 2 to even series, 1-1, behind incredible three-point shooting display

The Boston Celtics dominated the Miami Heat in Game 1. But the Heat made sure Game 2 was different, putting together an impressive effort to make it an ultra-competitive affair.

The result was different, too.

The short-handed eighth-seeded Heat bounced back from a 20-point loss in Game 1, shocking the top-seeded Celtics 111-101 in Game 2 on Wednesday night at TD Garden to steal home-court advantage and even the first-round playoff series 1-1.

The Heat did it by setting a new franchise record for threes made in a playoff game, shooting 23 of 43 (53.5 percent) from three-point range.

Trailing by three points at halftime, the Heat outscored the Celtics 27-18 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter ahead by six points.

The Heat then never trailed in the fourth quarter, pulling ahead by as many as 11 points in the final period to escape with the upset victory.

Playing without two of its best players in Jimmy Butler (sprained MCL) and Terry Rozier (neck spasms), the Heat still had enough because of quality contributions throughout the rotation.

Five Heat players finished with double-digit points and three Heat players scored more than 20 points.

Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat with a team-high 24 points and 14 assists.

Bam Adebayo added 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 10 rebounds.

Caleb Martin recorded 21 points.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown (33 points) and Jayson Tatum (28 points) combined for 61 points. But the rest of the Celtics’ roster combined for just 40 points on 14 of 37 (37.8 percent) from the field in Game 2.

The series now moves to Miami for the next two games, with Game 3 set for Saturday at Kaseya Center (6 p.m., TNT and Bally Sports Sun).

Five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Celtics on Wednesday:

After being outscored by 30 points from three-point range in Game 1, the Heat flipped the script.

In an effort to tilt the math in its direction against a Celtics team that is known for taking and making a lot of three-pointers, the Heat came out shooting a high volume of threes in Game 2. In fact, 16 of Miami’s first 20 shots on Wednesday came from three-point range.

The Heat made a lot of them, too, shooting 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) from behind the arc in the first half of Game 2 to set a new franchise record for most threes made in any playoff half.

The Heat continued to make threes in the second half, shooting 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) on threes in the final two quarters to set a new franchise record for the most made threes in a playoff game with 23 makes from three-point range on Wednesday. It also marked the most three-pointers that the Heat has in any game this season.

With the Celtics shooting 12 of 32 (37.5 percent) on threes, the Heat outscored the Celtics 69-36 from deep in Game 2.

Herro made a team-high six threes for the Heat on 11 attempts.

Herro was ineffective in Game 1, but he had a bounce-back Game 2 to help lead the Heat’s offense against an elite Celtics defense.

With the Celtics sticking Jrue Holiday on him, Herro was limited to just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting on threes in 34 minutes in Game 1.

But the Heat made an adjustment to play Herro in more of an off-ball role in Game 2 and it worked.

Herro found openings in the Celtics’ defense and made an impact with his shot-making and play-making ability.

Herro recorded team-highs in points (24) and assists (14) in Game 2.

One of the bright spots for the Heat to start this first-round series continues to be the play of rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and second-year forward Nikola Jovic.

Jaquez followed up his 16-point NBA playoff debut on Sunday by totaling 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Game 2.

And after scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds in his NBA playoff start on Sunday, Jovic recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in Game 2.

Martin was arguably the Heat’s most valuable player in last season’s Eastern Conference finals series against the Celtics. Martin brought back flashbacks from that memorable series in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Almost exactly 11 months ago, Martin was putting the finishing touches on the best stretch of basketball in his life. On May 29, Martin recorded 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting on threes, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal to help lead the Heat to a win over the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 7 of last season’s East finals.

Martin averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in the East finals while shooting an ultra-efficient 60.2 percent from the field and 22 of 45 (48.9 percent) from three-point range. Heat star Jimmy Butler was named the East finals MVP, but Martin finished second in the voting.

After scoring just four points in Game 1 on Sunday to begin this year’s playoff series against Boston, Martin’s most memorable play in that loss was his hard foul on Tatum late in Game 1 that drew scrutiny from those on the Celtics’ side.

But Martin was much better in Game 2 on Wednesday, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting on threes. The Boston crows booed him pretty much every time he touched the ball in the wake of his hard foul on Tatum in the final minute of Game 1.

Martin enjoyed the last laugh, though, in Game 2.

With Wednesday’s upset, the Heat avoided a situation that not many NBA teams have overcome.

Entering this year’s playoffs, teams that drop the first two games of a best-of-7 series have gone on to lose the series 92.1 percent (27-314) of the time.

Good thing for the Heat, it avoided an 0-2 hole with the Game 2 victory.

The Heat’s history also reflects the long odds it would have faced, as it has rallied to win a best-of-7 playoff series after losing the first two games just once in franchise history. That came in the 2006 NBA Finals, when the Heat came back from a 2-0 series deficit against the Dallas Mavericks by winning four straight games to claim its first NBA championship behind the greatness of Dwyane Wade.

The Heat lost the other six best-of-7 playoff series that it fell behind 2-0 in.

As for the other series in the Heat’s half of the Eastern Conference bracket, the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 2-0 series lead over the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic. The winner of the Heat-Celtics series will play the winner of the Cavaliers-Magic series in the second round.