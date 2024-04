Heat set franchise playoff record with 21 3-pointers in Game 2 against Celtics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat have broken their franchise record for 3-pointers in a playoff game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. connected on Miami’s 21st 3 of the game with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter of its Game 2 playoff matchup at Boston on Wednesday night.

It breaks Miami’s previous mark of 20, set May 22, 2021, at Milwaukee.

