Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. received a vote for Sixth Man of the Year

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday, narrowly topping Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk for the award.

Reid garnered 45 first-place votes and 352 total points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Monk finished with 43 first-place votes and 342 total points, making it the smallest margin of victory under the current voting format, which began in the 2002-03 season.

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis Jr. finished in third place, while LA Clippers forward Norman Powell and Atlanta Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic rounded out the top five. Several other players received votes for the award, including Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wfP9hbqTOQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2024

Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal on 48.9% shooting from the field in 75 games this season. He finished fifth in total scoring among all rookies and was one of eight first-year players with a 30-point game.

The 18th pick emerged as a key player off the bench for the Heat, ranking 19th in total scoring among all reserve players in the league. While he played mostly off the bench, he made 20 starts and would often be on the floor to close out games.

Jaquez projects to be a lock to make an All-Rookie team after his stellar season. With his energy and scoring, he has contributed at a high level throughout the year in various roles and should be a foundational player next season and beyond.

