Heat at Rockets, Oct. 20: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

Ben DuBose
·2 min read

When utilizing their expected starting lineup and nearly all of the planned rotation, the Houston Rockets went 2-0 in the NBA’s 2023-24 preseason with a 26-point average margin of victory.

Over the next two games, as various players rested or sat out with minor injuries, the Rockets earned a split in San Antonio.

Now, as the Rockets (3-1) wrap up exhibition play, head coach Ime Udoka says Friday’s home matchup with Miami at Toyota Center could be something closer to a dress rehearsal for next Wednesday’s regular-season opener. That presumably means a full-strength team, or at least closer to one, and ideally a return to that earlier form.

Jalen Green (toenail) and Tari Eason (lower left leg contusion) missed both games versus the Spurs, while veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green sat out Wednesday to rest. Udoka said at Thursday’s practice that Green and Eason got work in, but their playing status is not yet confirmed. The veterans who sat out for maintenance purposes are all expected to return against the Heat.

When and How to Watch

Potential starting lineups

Houston Rockets (3-1 preseason)

Miami Heat (2-2 preseason)

Latest injury/status reports

Upcoming schedule

Thursday’s practice interviews

