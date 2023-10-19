Heat at Rockets, Oct. 20: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

When utilizing their expected starting lineup and nearly all of the planned rotation, the Houston Rockets went 2-0 in the NBA’s 2023-24 preseason with a 26-point average margin of victory.

Over the next two games, as various players rested or sat out with minor injuries, the Rockets earned a split in San Antonio.

Now, as the Rockets (3-1) wrap up exhibition play, head coach Ime Udoka says Friday’s home matchup with Miami at Toyota Center could be something closer to a dress rehearsal for next Wednesday’s regular-season opener. That presumably means a full-strength team, or at least closer to one, and ideally a return to that earlier form.

Jalen Green (toenail) and Tari Eason (lower left leg contusion) missed both games versus the Spurs, while veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green sat out Wednesday to rest. Udoka said at Thursday’s practice that Green and Eason got work in, but their playing status is not yet confirmed. The veterans who sat out for maintenance purposes are all expected to return against the Heat.

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 20

Time: 7 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Potential starting lineups

Houston Rockets (3-1 preseason)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Dillon Brooks

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Miami Heat (2-2 preseason)

Latest injury/status reports

Ime Udoka said pregame the plan is to "shut a few guys down at half" and take a look at some of the "second and third unit guys." Mentioned that Friday's game against Miami Heat will be more of a true "dress rehearsal" with real minutes and rotations. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 18, 2023

Ime Udoka said he's not sure if everyone will be available for the final preseason game against the Miami Heat. Mentioned "some guys are still banged up" in reference to Jalen Green and Tari Eason. Both Jalen & Tari "got some work in" today, but decision will be made tomorrow. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 19, 2023

UPDATE: The following players will not be traveling to Houston for tomorrow night's game vs the Rockets: Jaime Jaquez (groin), Josh Richardson (foot), Haywood Highsmith (knee) & Jimmy Butler (dental procedure). *There is a possibility of Butler joining the team tomorrow. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 19, 2023

Upcoming schedule

Thursday’s practice interviews

