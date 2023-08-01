Heat reportedly working on Lillard trade package with 3-4 first-round picks, players, more

The Damian Lillard trade situation will be resolved. Eventually.

There has been little to no movement on a Lillard trade since Summer League ended, league sources told NBC Sports (which echoes what Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently reported). With no pressure on the sides until training camp opens and many league executives heading out on vacation around this time, this is the time in the NBA calendar when little gets done — especially major moves.

But the Heat are putting together another trade offer, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

On @TheRally, the latest surrounding Damian Lillard and the potential offer the Miami Heat have been preparing with 3-to-4 first-round picks: pic.twitter.com/GjyaYOOEbF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2023

This is not far off the best offer Miami could put on the table if they involve a third team, but it's more than has been offered to this point. If no other team enters the bidding — and to this point, no other team has been serious about a Lillard trade — there is no reason for Miami to bid against itself, it can wait out the Trail Blazers and see if they are willing to deal with the circus that would be bringing Damian Lillard to camp. (Even if Lillard is very professional at camp, it would be a PR disaster for a team looking to turn the page to the Scoot Henderson era.

Miami reportedly made an offer of three first-round picks (something it can do if it makes a side deal with Oklahoma City to adjust a pick it owes them), former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, a young player (Nikola Jovik or Jaime Jaquez Jr.), and maybe another player just to make the salaries match. Portland wants more, including second-rounders and pick swaps, and it doesn't want Herro (it has a similar player they like better in Anfernee Simons). That's where the third team comes in.

Miami is being patient. While other teams could make a better offer in theory, none are actually stepping forward. Part of that is that Lillard is owed $58.5 million in 2025-26 and then $63.2 million in 2026-27 (when he is 36) — other teams are balking on paying that much in the future. Oklahoma City isn't on taking the ball out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hands and their timeline is different. Same with San Antonio. New Orleans wants to see what it has if its roster stays healthy, and they don't think reuniting CJ McCollum and Lillard is the answer (and Portland doesn't want McCollum back). The list goes on, everyone's favorite Trade Machine offers for Lillard don't fly in the real world.

The Heat would be open to a three-team deal, but they have no motivation to increase their current offer.

When we get to September and things start to ramp up before the start of October training camps, there may be fire around a Lillard trade — maybe even one that looks close to what is proposed. Right now, there is little traction and far more smoke than fire.