Heat releases details and ticket info for 2024-25 home preseason schedule

The NBA Finals are still going on. But the Miami Heat has already moved on to next season after its early first-round playoff exit, announcing its home preseason schedule for this upcoming season on Monday.

The Heat will host three preseason games at Kaseya Center: Oct. 10 vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 vs. San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m.

The Heat’s road preseason schedule has not yet been announced, but it’s expected to include two road games to make up Miami’s five-game preseason schedule for this upcoming season. The Heat also played a total of five preseason games this past season.

Tickets for the Heat’s three preseason games at Kaseya Center go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Heat.com or Ticketmaster.com.

All Heat home games remain mobile-only entry, with tickets accessible via the Miami Heat App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App to enter Kaseya Center.

The Heat is scheduled to hold its annual media day on Sept. 30 before opening training camp on Oct. 1 to kick off the 2024-25 season.

The complete preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date. The NBA is expected to release the regular-season schedule for all 30 teams in August.

KASEYA CENTER TOURS

For the first time in venue history, Kaseya Center is offering fans the opportunity to take a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the Heat’s home arena.

Among the stops included on the tour are the Heat’s locker room and training facilities.

Tours begin June 24 and will be offered on select dates through Sept. 27. Tickets are already on sale at kaseyacenter.com.

For more information visit www.KaseyaCenter.com/AllAccessTours.