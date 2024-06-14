Heat get regular-season game in Mexico, a homecoming for Jaime Jaquez Jr.

MIAMI — The NBA has created a homecoming of sorts for Miami Heat swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr., announcing Friday that the Heat and Washington Wizards will play next season in The NBA Mexico City Game 2024 on Nov. 2 at the Arena CDMX.

While the game technically will be one of the Wizards’ two home games against the Heat, it will bring Jaquez close to his roots, with his father’s family from Zapotlanejo, just outside of Guadalajara.

Jaquez, named first-team All-Rookie last month, said last season the growth of the game in Mexico has been tangible.

“The more and more that they see basketball and are exposed to the game, they’re going to fall in love with it the same way I did,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “And the more time and the more opportunity to see the games, the more kids will play. Then you’ll have kids like myself that love the game.”

Jaquez, who has spent time with the Mexican national team, said last season he had hoped to eventually participate in the NBA’s annual regular-season trip south of the border.

“I would love to go play a game in Mexico,” he said, with the Heat having played a 2022 game in Mexico City against the San Antonio Spurs and therefore ineligible for a trip during Jaquez’s rookie season.

Now the opportunity is in place for the No. 18 pick out of UCLA in the 2023 NBA draft.

When it comes to Jaquez, it basically will be a home game.

“I’ve been more times than I can count,” he said of his trips to Mexico.

The matchup will mark the league’s 33rd game in Mexico since 1992 — more than any country outside of the U.S. and Canada — and coincide with traditional Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations locally.

The NBA said the Dia de los Muertos theme will be showcased as part of a variety of in-arena activations during the game, including a specially themed court.

For the Heat, it will be the team’s third game in Mexico, with it the fourth for the Wizards.

Registration is now open at www.nbamexicocitygame.mx for an exclusive ticket pre-sale that will take place July 10–11, with general sales commencing July 12.

In a statement, Heat President Eric Woolworth said, “We are excited to return to Mexico City to bring a little of Miami’s Heat to the passionate fans of such a vibrant city. Participating in these NBA Global Games allows us to engage with a broader basketball-loving community.”

With the game listed as a Wizards home game, it will not impact the Heat’s total of regular-season home games. The NBA’s 2024-25 regular-season schedule is expected to be released in August, with tickets for the Heat’s three home preseason games already on sale.