'The heat really is on for Hibs and Montgomery'

[BBC]

With just two games left before the split, Hibernian sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership, one point behind Dundee, who have played a game fewer.

The heat really is on now for Nick Montgomery's side; a win this weekend at home to St Johnstone is imperative.

When you look back at the league campaign it’s easy to say Hibs don't deserve a place in the top half, given they have eleven draws and only ten wins in 31 matches.

But when you analyse some of those matches and look at some of the VAR decisions that have gone against them, then their position becomes slightly more understandable.

Whatever happens, Montgomery is likely to be given time to rebuild in the summer but some key decisions will have to be made regarding the players whose deals are set to expire this summer.

First things first though. St Johnstone find themselves in a very tricky position and while Livingston look doomed at the bottom, Craig Levein will be doing his utmost to ensure the Perth Saints avoid the dreaded relegation play-off.

But with Martin Boyle back in his normal position this Hibernian team should be able to create the opportunities needed to put the Saints defence under pressure and give the home support something to cheer about in the final home game before the split.