Heat postseason tickets to go on sale Wednesday. Here are the details

While the Miami Heat has yet to clinch a playoff spot, tickets for Heat postseason games are about to go on sale.

The Heat announced Tuesday that individual game tickets for postseason home games will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at noon. There will be a four-ticket limit per household per game.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA’s play-in tournament and all four rounds of the playoffs will be made available Wednesday.

With the Heat assured of only one home postseason game, as of now, a refund by Ticketmaster will automatically be issued to those who have purchased tickets for any unplayed games. For those who purchase tickets at a retail location, a refund can be secured by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same retail location where the tickets were originally purchased.

The Heat enters Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and is guaranteed to finish no worse than eighth in the East. The seventh-through-10th-place teams take part in the play-in tourney to compete for the final two playoff seeds in each conference.

How does the play-in tournament work?

The seventh-place team in each conference hosts the eighth-place team in a play-in game on April 16. The winner of this matchup earns the No. 7 playoff seed.

The ninth-place team in each conference hosts the 10th-place team in another play-in game on April 17. The loser of this matchup is eliminated from playoff contention, while the winner of this matchup will go on the road to take on the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game on April 19 for the right to the No. 8 playoff seed.

The NBA playoffs begin on April 20.

Tickets can be purchased online at Heat.com and Ticketmaster.com. All Heat postseason games will be mobile-only entry.

For more information, visit Heat.com/PostseasonTickets.