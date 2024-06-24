Heat party line for NBA draft is ‘best available,’ but areas of need ahead Wednesday’s first round are evident (we explore each)

MIAMI — As you cycle through the most credible mock drafts, just as NBA scouts cycle through them, the disconnect is undeniable.

Almost each of those mock drafts is based on the needs and outlook of the team drafting in each spot, be it positional or standing as a contender or rebuild.

Yet just about every — if not every — draft planner for his respective team will insist that the process has to be about the best available player, regardless of position, regardless of age.

“At the end of the day,” said Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager, “I know it’s cliche, I know we’ve heard it a million times. ‘Michael Jordan.’ That’s all we have to say.”

As in Jordan going No. 3 in the 1984 NBA draft, one pick after the Portland Trail Blazers selected Sam Bowie at No. 2.

“They passed on Michael because they had Clyde Drexler,” Simon said, with Hakeem Olajuwon going No. 1 in that draft to the Houston Rockets.

As usual, it is a debate that neatly can be settled by an MJ reference.

“So if you’re going to sit here and tell me we’re going to pass on someone we think is better, because we have someone at that position,” Simon said, “we don’t think that’s the way we should do this draft process. I mean, you can make trades, you can find players in free agency.

“I think the draft, you’re trying to find the player you think is the best player available.”

Which is exactly what you want to hear from the person who oversees your team’s draft.

But there also is the sour taste left by this past season’s run to a second consecutive play-in appearance, and a lopsided first-round playoff ouster. That well could have Heat President Pat Riley and General Manager Andy Elisburg living a bit more in the moment as Simon forwards his scouting team’s preferences for what stands at the moment as the Heat’s No. 15 selection in Wednesday night’s first round.

And with Erik Spoelstra part of the process, there also will be the input of a coach who could be only days from losing Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith from his rotation in free agency.

If that ultimately leads to compromise between best available and best fit, the Heat’s current roster situation essentially is one that cries out for upgrades at virtually every position.

Center: The Heat ended the season with Bam Adebayo as the starter, Kevin Love as his backup, with Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson as seldom-used reserves at the position.

Adebayo remains under contract, eligible for an extension, with Love and Bryant holding player options that must be exercised by week’s end, and Robinson with a July guarantee date for the final season on his contract.

While UConn’s Donovan Clingan is expected to go at the top of the draft, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Kyle Filipowski, Baylor’s Yves Missi and Indiana’s Kel’el Ware stand as options within the Heat’s draft range.

Power forward: This is a gray area for the Heat, in light of the free agency of Martin and Hghismith, as well as the Heat remaining in the nascent stages of determining whether Nikola Jovic will move forward with his playoff starting role (or be dealt).

As it is, Spoelstra’s penchant for small-ball lineups (and, yes, position-less) could make a debate about power forward moot.

But if the Heat should seek to fortify at the four, options from this year’s draft class in their range could include Dayton’s DeRon Holmes and G League prospect Tyler Smith,

Small forward: Arguably the ultimate wildcard for the Heat, when it comes to whether Jimmy Butler can be sated amid his desire for a July extension. The question becomes whether the Heat have any idea by draft night where that situation is headed.

Beyond Butler, the Heat have Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson under contract at the position, with two-way players Jamal Cain and Cole Swider as impending free agents.

If the Heat were to target wings, options in the No. 15 draft range could include France’s Tidjane Salaun, Colorado’s Tristan da Silva, Kansas’ Johnny Furphy, and G League prospects Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis.

Point guard: Is there a point guard in the house? Terry Rozier is as close as it comes, and that’s if his contract is not flipped.

Otherwise, there are impending free agents Delon Wright and Patty Mills, as well Josh Richardson who has an option deadline by week’s end.

In the Heat’s range of the draft, many of the stature of point guards also are viewed as scorers, including Duke’s Jared McCain, Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek and the longshot possibility of Providence’s Devin Carter.

Shooting guard: This stands as a position of depth, when considering that Duncan Robinson, Jaquez, Rozier and Richardson can be spotted here, as well as Tyler Herro and even two-way player Alondes Williams, who is an impending free agent.

In many ways, a move in this direction would be the ultimate move for the best-available player, a pool in the Heat’s range that could include Serbia’s Nikola Topić, Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter, Pittsburgh’s Bub Carrington, Southern Cal’s Isaiah Collier, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, Cal’s Jaylon Tyson and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn.