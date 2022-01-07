Heat's Markieff Morris blames '300 pound sloppy fat boy,' a.k.a. Nikola Jokic, for spine injury

With one tweet, Markieff Morris fired up one of the NBA's most contentious early season feuds.

The Miami Heat forward has been out since early November after a shove of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic led to a full-force shoulder slam from the reigning MVP. The incident earned Jokic a one-game suspension, but the repercussions for Morris, who was also fined, were far more serious.

Morris has not played a minute since that game. His official diagnosis is whiplash, due to how his head shot back as Jokic hit his body. He still seems upset about the whole thing, especially because some apparently doubted it as a "real injury."

Warning: the following tweet contains graphic language.

Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said. https://t.co/jMdySrLxuw — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 7, 2022

From the first shove, there were hard feelings between the two sides. Jokic — whom we should note is listed at only 284 pounds — made for the obvious villain, though many pointed to Morris as the instigator because of how he made initial contact with Jokic. However, that hardly excused a full cheap shot with Morris' head turned, especially when that shot caused a serious injury.

The bad blood extended to each player's brothers as well, with each exchanging threats on social media.

Nikola Jokic clobbers Markieff Morris from behind late in the fourth quarter and things get intense. pic.twitter.com/9RclknqIKB — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2021

Fortunately, Morris indicates he is nearing a return. His timetable has been vague at best, so the shorthanded Heat will probably take any positive development they can get.