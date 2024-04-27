Heat mailbag: What’s the latest on Terry Rozier? Also, J-Rich and T-shirts

The Miami Herald’s Heat mailbag is here to answer your questions. If you weren’t able to ask this time, send your questions for future mailbags via X (@Anthony_Chiang). You can also email them in to achiang@miamiherald.com.

With no Playoff Jimmy, Adebayo and Herro at center of Heat’s plan vs. Celtics: ‘We go as they go’

@FamliGuy: What’s the expectation on seeing Terry Rozier back? And if so, any guesses how’d they integrate him back in?

Anthony Chiang: Game 3 on Saturday marks the ninth straight game that Terry Rozier has missed with an injury that the Heat has listed as a neck spasm. Rozier, 30, initially believed the neck stiffness was a product of “the traveling and the sleeping,” but it’s clearly more than that based on how much time the injury has forced him to miss.

A source labeled Rozier as “week to week” at the start of the playoffs. The good news is that a return in the first round has not been entirely ruled out yet.

Considering it’s a neck issue, the Heat and Rozier are taking a very cautious approach with the injury. Rozier has even undergone various tests to determine the severity of the problem.

If Rozier is able to return during the playoffs, his immediate role will likely be based on the situation he’s stepping into. How has the Heat’s starting lineup fared without him? Is the Heat ahead or behind in a series?

Just because Rozier was a full-time Heat starter prior to the injury doesn’t guarantee that he’ll return to a starting role if he’s able to play this postseason.

Luis: Is J-Rich out for the season or is there a chance for a return in postseason?

Anthony: Josh Richardson is out for the season. He underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in early March and will miss the entirety of the Heat’s playoff run, whether it ends in the first round or NBA Finals.

Richardson may be back with the Heat next season, though. He has a player option in his contract worth $3.1 million to return to the Heat. Considering Richardson has a house in Miami, has enjoyed his two Heat tenures and is coming off a season-ending injury, it would not be a surprise to see Richardson exercise that option to stay with the Heat.

@rainingsnow3: Is Micky Arison giving out shirts for the playoff games?

Anthony: Well, the giveaway for Game 3 is a T-shirt. Also, tip-off is scheduled for 6:02 p.m.

I’ll never understand the obsession with the T-shirt giveaway at games. Most fans can’t even get their own size, considering giveaway shirts are usually sized a large or extra large. But, yes, there will be T-shirts for Game 3. Enjoy.