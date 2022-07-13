Heat and Lakers potential trade suitors for Patrick Beverley?

Associated Press

Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of “Nude with a Hat” at the University of Haifa’s Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia. Inna Berkowits, an art historian at the Hecht Museum, said it was “quite an amazing discovery.”