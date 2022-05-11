Heat’s Jimmy Butler opens up on friendship with Sixers star Joel Embiid

MIAMI — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler have had a strong relationship dating back to their time playing together in the 2018-19 season. The two of them have always kept in touch even after Butler left to join the Heat and now that they are playoff opponents, nothing has changed.

The Sixers and the Heat have been battling for five games and the Sixers are now facing elimination after a disheartening 120-85 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday on the road. Embiid struggled with only 17 points while dealing with a variety of tough injuries and Butler had 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for Miami.

Still, despite all of that, Butler still has a strong friendship with Embiid and wants to see him do well.

“I talk to Joel every day,” Butler told reporters. “Even before this series. That’s my guy. That’s a brother to me. We know that. It’s a privilege to play against him. Obviously, to be on the same team with him as well as I was in the past, but damn, you want to play against the best and to have an opportunity to beat the best, and hold that over one another’s head for years to come. After basketball, that’s still going to be my guy.”

One always has to wonder what could have been if Philadelphia had decided to keep Butler after their 2019 playoff run. The Embiid-Butler duo could have been one dominant tandem for a very long time in the East.

