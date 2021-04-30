Heat’s Jimmy Butler notes ‘predicament’ with Erik Spoelstra, but also enduring bond

Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·3 min read
Adversity and Jimmy Butler can be one of the NBA’s truly ignitable tinderboxes. Ask former Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. Ask the former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates during that heated walk-in, walk-out practice ahead of the 2018-19 season.

But amid these uneven times for the Miami Heat, there is no need to ask coach Erik Spoelstra.

There isn’t much to say.

Including what could have been a flashpoint during this week’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

“We got in a little predicament [Wednesday night], but it’s nothing new,” Butler explained of his relationship with Spoelstra, after the Heat rebounded from Monday’s loss to the Bulls. “Everything’s not all good all the time. But we both want to win; we both have the same agenda. So I think that he’s helping me grow a tremendous amount, talking about leadership as a player and what to look for with my guys.

“And he’s making sure I put a lot of trust in my teammates and in my young guys, and I appreciate him for it.”

Shortly before the victory over San Antonio, Spoelstra was asked about the evolution of the relationship since Butler joined the Heat during the 2019 offseason.

“He has such vast experience and a great IQ and feel for the game, and how to manage a game and manipulate a game, and to do that on both ends,” said Spoelstra, whose team next plays Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of a two-game trip. “One, it’s been a joy to watch and to experience that. All the great players in the history of this game, especially the ones that I’ve coached, have a real great mind for the game, as well. They compete at the highest level, but with a deep level of understanding of how to win.

“This year has presented both of us with a much different challenge than last year. We’re dealing with a different kind of season and a lot of different adversities. That’s been really challenging. I think we both have grown.”

Attack mode

Butler and center Bam Adebayo each took note of the other’s totals in Wednesday night’s box score, Butler citing Adebayo’s eight free throws, Adebayo commenting on Butler’s 23 shots, his high in a game with the Heat.

“I mean, it does great things for us,” Butler said of Adebayo getting to the foul line. “Obviously, we’re getting to the bonus. He’s putting points on the board. But he is damn near unguardable whenever he is playing like that. Because now you get in there, you get into the paint, everybody got to help. Now you’re kicking out to your shooters.

“We want him to play like that. We want him to stay aggressive. Because, the great part is he’s a pass-first player. So as soon as he gets in there, he’s probably looking to pass before he is looking to dunk on somebody. But we want him, we need him to be that way.”

Then there was Adebayo on Butler’s aggression.

“It’s go time,” Adebayo said. “We’re trying to make a push in these standings, nine left, it’s go time. There’s no looking back. We know what’s ahead of us.”

Developing duo

Wednesday’s victory featured 18 points apiece from Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, as well as further evidence of the ability of the duo to thrive in tandem.

“Yeah, it was something that wasn’t like jumping off the screen or in our reports and reviews until about like two weeks ago,” Spoelstra said. “We started to notice more and more that that combination was actually being pretty effective.

“So it’s something that we will continue to explore. We need the playmaking right now and both of those guys, when they are at their highest confidence level, make our offense much more dynamic.”

