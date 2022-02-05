Heat, Hornets happy to have key players back

With at least one important player back from a prolonged absence, there is good reason for optimism for the Miami Heat.

"This team has been able to respond to a lot of different challenges this year with guys in and out of the lineup," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's great to get the band back together, at least the starting group."

That could be part of the solution for the Heat, who visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Miami broke a three-game losing streak with a 112-95 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. With guard Kyle Lowry returning to action, the Heat had a better sense of what a full roster might look like.

"We have a very competitive locker room," Spoelstra said. "They don't like three-game losing streaks."

The Hornets have lost three games in a row, including a 102-101 decision against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Charlotte now completes its back-to-back set against the rested Heat.

"It's about responding as a team," Hornets coach James Borrego said.

The Hornets rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to go ahead by three in the final minute. Cleveland scored the game's final four points to eke out the win.

"Our guys kept battling and gave ourselves a chance to win the game," Borrego said. "We kept battling. A lot of emotions out there in a tight game, and I thought our guys battled until the last whistle there."

Charlotte had Gordon Hayward back for his first game in two weeks after he dealt with a foot injury and COVID-19 protocol. He logged seven points in 29 minutes.

"He's just a calming presence out there," Borrego said. "He brings stability. He's a welcome sight having him back here."

Miami's roster fluctuations have taken many turns. Lowry missed nine games because of a personal issue.

"Having his spirit, just everything," Spoelstra said of the impact of his return.

Story continues

Lowry said he feels embraced by his team.

"You've got to continue to be positive," Lowry said. "Other things were kind of more important that basketball. ... It's easy to play with these guys. We want to continue to figure each other out."

There were other benefits from the blowout at San Antonio. All-Star Game selection Jimmy Butler sat out the fourth quarter as a wide margin allowed the Heat to rest some players.

This will be the fourth game of a six-game road stretch for the Heat, whose road record is 15-14.

Miami played Thursday without Caleb Martin (Achilles), and he, P.J. Tucker (knee) and Max Strus (quadriceps) are listed as questionable for Saturday. Butler (toe) is considered probable.

"We're just going to focus on preparing for the next game," Spoelstra said. "I know there will be a lot of enthusiasm, excitement (about a fuller roster) ... whatever happens and comes our way. You just have to put your best foot forward. It's just trying to find solutions. You just have to keep on moving forward."

--Field Level Media