Heat respond to Trae Young calling game by going on 22-0 run to blow out Hawks in OT

Trae Young thought it was over. Then the Miami Heat scored the game’s next 22 points.

That was the outcome of the Atlanta Hawks star’s boisterous statement after putting his team up 117-111 with less than a minute left by setting up an Alex Len lay-up. The Heat — showing their identity of toughness, grit, etc. is well-earned — ended up winning in overtime, by a score of 135-121.

"It's over!" -Trae Young to the Heat crowd after the Hawks went up 6 with 1 minute left...



...The Heat ended up winning by 14 😬pic.twitter.com/rxAIWXppya — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 11, 2019

So basically, the Heat scored six straight to tie the game, on 3-pointer from Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler, then blew the doors off the Hawks in overtime by scoring the period’s first 16 points.

Young responded to the onslaught after the game in just about the only way he could.

....Welp😐🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 11, 2019

As did Butler.

It was a truly bonkers night for Miami from a statistical perspective. Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat’s clear stars this season, both registered triple-doubles. That’s the first time two teammates have accomplished the feat in a single game in the history of the Heat, a team that once had LeBron James.

Adebayo was also one of three members of the Heat to top 30 points, alongside Robinson (34 points) and Kendrick Nunn (39 points). Three players dropping 30 does actually have precedent in Heat history; James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh did it back in 2011.

Those latter two players, Robinson and Nunn, both went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft and now look like solid NBA regulars, in case you were looking for reasons why the Heat are 18-6 despite some thinking that Butler wasn’t enough to build a contender.

And another significant milestone: Robinson’s 10 made 3-pointers, tying a Heat franchise record.

#GLeagueAlum Duncan Robinson caught FIRE on Tuesday night 🔥



34 PTS | 12-16 FGM | 10 👌@D_Bo20 was named to the All-#NBAGLeague 3rd Team and NBA G League All-Rookie team last season after averaging 21.4 PPG (48.3% 👌), 4.3 RPG & 3 APG@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ➡️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/yD3gTjMXRx — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 11, 2019

Pretty good night for a pretty good team.

