Heat finishes two wins short of NBA championship. Takeaways from the season-ending loss

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 106-93 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. The Lakers won the best-of-7 series 4-2 to win their 17th NBA championship and first since 2010:

Heat’s thrilling Finals run crashes to an end with blowout Game 6 loss to LeBron, Lakers

With double teams, traps and pick-and-roll blitzes, the Lakers’ defense found a way to slow Jimmy Butler on Sunday. And the Heat’s offense never recovered.

Butler averaged 29 points on 55.8 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists in the first five games of the Finals series. But in Game 6, Butler was limited to 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds and eight assists in 45 minutes.

With Los Angeles finding a way to keep Butler in check, the Heat’s offense struggled to function against the Lakers’ switching, length and Anthony Davis’ interior presence for most of the game. Through the first three quarters, Miami scored just 58 points while shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 6 of 21 on threes to enter the final period in a 29-point hole.

The Heat’s offense got going in the fourth quarter, scoring 35 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field. But it was too late.

In the Game 6 loss, Miami scored 93 points while shooting 44.3 percent shooting from the field and 10 of 28 from three-point range.

The Heat, which entered Game 6 shooting 88.2 percent on free throws in the Finals, shot 13 of 22 from the foul line Sunday.

“We didn’t get the final result that we wanted,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who was emotional to start his postgame press conference and had to wipe away tears. “But even what I mentioned to the guys, these are going to be lifetime memories that we have together. ... We thought we were going to Game 7 for sure.”

Miami was outscored 52-44 in the paint and 16-8 in transition Sunday. The Heat shot just 12 of 21 (57.1 percent) from inside the restricted area.

The Heat’s inefficient Game 6 offensive performance came after a stretch of very efficient play. Miami scored 116.3 points per 100 possessions from Games 2 through 5 of the Finals, which would have been the league’s top offensive rating in the regular season.

The Heat scored 100 points per 100 possessions in Game 6, which would have been the NBA’s worst offensive rating in the regular season.

Despite the way the Finals ended, it was still a historically special series for Butler.

With triple-doubles in Games 3 and 5 (the Heat’s two wins in the series), Butler became just the sixth player in NBA history to generate multiple triple-double in a single Finals series. Also on that list is: Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Draymond Green, Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

Butler averaged 26.2 points while shooting 55.2 percent from the field, 8.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists in 43 minutes in the Finals.

According to Elias Sports, Butler became just the second player in NBA history to lead his team outright in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in a Finals series. The other player is James, who did it in the 2016 Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

“I didn’t win, so none of the stats matter,” Butler said. “We don’t play for stats here. We don’t play for anything else except for the win. I didn’t do that. I didn’t do my job.

“I’ll be better, along with everybody else. I’ll be better coming back. You sulk on this because of what could have been, but it didn’t happen. We didn’t win, and that’s what you leave this at.”

While the Heat’s offense struggled, the Lakers’ offense thrived behind a relentless attacking approach led by their superstar duo of Davis and James.

Los Angeles scored 106 points while shooting 48.3 percent shooting from the field. The Lakers dominated around the basket, scoring 52 paint points on 26-of-43 shooting.

James (28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists) and Davis (19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks) combined for 47 points, 29 rebounds and 13 assists in Game 6.

But there were also important contributions from others. Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, and reserve guard Rajon Rondo finished with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Los Angeles was especially dominant in the first half, scoring 64 points on 52.4 percent shooting while committing just six turnovers. The Lakers also scored 34 paint points on 17-of-24 shooting during the first two quarters.

Story continues