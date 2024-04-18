As Heat faces elimination on Friday vs. Bulls, Jimmy Butler set for MRI on injured knee

Not only does the Miami Heat find itself in the play-in tournament for the second straight season, but it also finds itself facing an elimination game in the play-in tournament for the second straight year.

“We will do this the hard way,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said following Wednesday night’s narrow 105-104 play-in loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. “That just has to be the path right now.”

Heat falls to 76ers to set up must-win game vs. Bulls. Takeaways and info on Butler’s injury

But that path could get a lot harder if star forward Jimmy Butler is forced to miss time.

Butler’s status for Friday’s win-or-go-home play-in matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center (7 p.m., ESPN), and possibly beyond if the Heat can make the playoffs, is now in doubt after hurting his right knee late in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the 76ers.

Butler, who was able to finish Wednesday’s game, is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right knee in Miami on Thursday. The initial read on the injury is that Butler sprained his knee, but the MRI will reveal the true severity of the injury.

“I hope that I’m fine,” Butler said before leaving Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. “I hope that I wake up tomorrow and can still stick-and-move. Right now, I can’t say that’s the case.”

The injury happened in the final seconds of the opening period when Butler caught a full-court inbounds pass from Heat teammate Kevin Love. Butler then threw a pump fake that drew 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. off his feet, but Oubre came down on Butler’s right leg.

After officials called a foul on Oubre for the contact with 1.5 seconds left in the first quarter, Butler stayed down on the court while rolling around in pain and grabbing his right knee before eventually limping back to the Heat’s bench.

“I fell and he landed and my knee just didn’t do well, I guess,” Butler said of the play. “I don’t know. But it’s not a good feeling, I can tell you that.”

Despite limping around the court the rest of the way, Butler stayed in the game to log 40 minutes in Wednesday’s loss. But he was clearly limited by the knee issue, finishing with 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field, 2-of-6 shooting on threes and 7-of-8 shooting from the foul line, four rebounds, five assists and five steals.

It marked the first time this season that Butler has made five or fewer shots when taking 18 or more field goals. He shot just 1 of 4 from inside the paint in Wednesday’s second half after hurting his knee.

“He’s putting himself out there and I just really appreciate him for that competitive spirit,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about Butler pushing through the injury. “It really stiffened up on him in the second half. He was able to still move a little bit in that second quarter after it. But then as the second half went on, it started to limit him a little bit more — just the movement.”

After the game, Butler second-guessed his decision to stay on the court and play on the injured knee for the final three quarters.

“Honestly, I thought the adrenaline would kick back in and I’d be able to move,” Butler said. “But that just wasn’t the case. I wasn’t able to do anything on either side of the ball and I think I hurt us more than I helped us actually.”

When asked by a reporter how the 76ers were able to rally from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat the Heat on Friday and clinch the East’s No. 7 seed, Butler offered a short answer: “One of our best players was nicked up.”

Butler’s injury certainly hurt the Heat on Wednesday. Now, the Heat faces the possibility of playing Friday’s elimination game without Butler, Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson.

On Wednesday, Rozier missed his fifth straight game because of neck spasms and Robinson did not play in his fifth straight game despite being available because he’s continuing to recover from a back issue.

This is just the continuation of an unfortunate trend for the Heat, which closed the regular season with the fifth-most missed games in the NBA because of injuries at 269 games. Those injuries forced the Heat to set a new franchise record with 35 different starting lineups used this regular season.

“That’s been our story, our DNA for the last couple years,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “There’s always been something that we’re dealing with as a team. It’s going to bring us closer and we’ll try to get ready for Friday no matter who’s available. Obviously, we’re hoping everything is OK with JB. We need him.”

Butler missed 22 games this season, with the Heat going 13-9 without him. But that winning record without Butler is misleading, considering the Heat outscored opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions with Butler on the court and was outscored by two points per 100 possessions when he wasn’t on the court this regular season.

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field this regular season. He was excellent last postseason, averaging 28.5 points, seven rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game during the first three rounds of the 2023 playoffs to help carry the Heat to the NBA Finals before falling to the Denver Nuggets in the championship series.

The Heat will issue its injury report for Friday’s all-or-nothing game on Thursday afternoon.

The winner of Friday’s play-in game between the Heat and Bulls will clinch the East’s No. 8 playoff seed to open the playoffs with a first-round series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The loser of Friday’s play-in game between the Heat and Bulls will be eliminated and miss the playoffs.

“We’ll be alright,” Butler said. “It hasn’t been easy for us all year long. We’ve been playing with guys nicked up all year long, so we should be used to it by now. This is a must-win or our season is over.”

This story will be updated after Butler’s MRI.