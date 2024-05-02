Next round of questions about to begin with Heat’s Tyler Herro

BOSTON — The more things have changed for Tyler Herro — from emerging as a starter from 2022 Sixth Man of the Year and then cast into a leading playoff role these past two weeks due to the injuries of others — the more one aspect remains the same for the fifth-year Miami Heat guard: The offseason again will be conjecture season.

So, yes, trade rumors within hours of the Heat being ousted from the first round of the playoffs.

Yes, talk of whether he and the Heat would be better suited by a return to a reserve role.

And, yes, even talk of the potential for more of a run as a leading man, if others are dealt, with Jimmy Butler now part of such speculation.

Tested over five games by the relentless defense of the Boston Celtics and limited over those five games to .385 shooting from the field and .349 shooting on 3-pointers, Herro said he took the experience as part of a playoff learning curve.

“I have to obviously look back on the whole series that just ended,” Herro said. “But I feel like I’m going to be able to take away a lot from how they guarded me for the whole series, the face guards, the double teams, the switches, really crowding the paint and really making it tough on me all the time, not allowing me to kind of see one go through to catch a rhythm and I thought they did a great job.

“But, at the end of the day, it’ll make me better. So I’m excited to get in the work this offseason.”

For years, the trade speculation with Herro has been unrelenting, including last summer’s unsuccessful pursuit of Damian Lillard, after previously having been linked to Heat overtures for Kevin Durant.

All the while, he was assured by the team that he was valued to the degree of only being discussed for Hall of Fame-level talent.

Now that does not appear as clear.

What the 4-1 loss to the Celtics offered was the rare opportunity to play as leading man, with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined.

The results were uneven, even when factoring in a 24–point, 14-assist performance in the Heat’s lone victory of the series.

It was the rare time where Herro stood at the heart of the opposing defensive game plan.

“It definitely got him out of his rhythm, sending up different coverages, pressing him full court,” teammate Bam Adebayo said. “It just took him out of his rhythm.”

Bad timing

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the timing of facing the top-seeded Celtics in the first round could not have been worse, and for more than the Heat’s injury situation that had them playing the series finale in the injury absences of Butler, Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Josh Richardson.

“I think to play Boston this year, I think we would have needed two rounds to get better from the competition to somehow survive and advance the first round, survive and advance the second round,” Spoelstra said.

“By the time you get to the Eastern Conference finals, you’re a totally different team from those experiences. We would have needed those experiences together, really earn some tough things to face this team where they are now. But we’ll never know.”

The Heat defeated the Celtics 4-3 in last year’s Eastern Conference finals.

In summation

Adebayo was asked to sum up his first season as Heat captain.

“I would say we gained a lot of mental toughness, going through ups and downs, guys being out, learning how to win with 50 different starting lineups,” he said of what actually were 37, with the season ending Wednesday with yet another new lineup. “And going through that, I feel like that only will help me as a captain, to understand that the ship is going to be rocky sometimes.

“So for us, I felt like it just taught us about mental toughness this year.”