Heat control post in Game 1 romp as 76ers struggle without Joel Embiid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bam Adebayo
    Bam Adebayo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Harden
    James Harden
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Doc Rivers
    Doc Rivers
    American basketball coach and former player
  • Tobias Harris
    Tobias Harris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeAndre Jordan
    DeAndre Jordan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For a half on Monday, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and Tobias Harris had enough firepower for the 76ers to keep things close.

But when the final buzzer sounded, the absence of Joel Embiid proved far too much to overcome as the Miami Heat cruised to a 106-92 Game 1 victory over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Led by Bam Adebayo, the Heat controlled the interior while Tyler Herro got hot from outside.

By the fourth quarter, the 76ers were exhausted and out of answers for a smothering Heat defense that contested every shot. Head coach Doc Rivers waved the white flag, emptying his bench for the final four-plus minutes of the game.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves the ball down the court during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves the ball down the court during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The 76ers threatened to keep things close early, posting a 12-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters en route to a 55-50 lead. Maxey proved a tough guard while Harris stepped up in Embiid's absence in a 27-point effort.

But the Heat countered with a 10-0 run in the third to take a 70-61 advantage. They stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter, holding the 76ers scoreless for a 4:40 stretch that prompted Rivers to pull his starters.

Adebayo finished the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while shooting 8 of 10 from the field. The 76ers countered with Deandre Jordan in the starting lineup. Paul Millsap and Paul Reed joined him in the post in a committee effort to fill Embiid's massive void. They combined for eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks while shooting 4 of 8 from the field. Jordan accounted for four points, two rebounds and two blocks in the starting role while attempting just two shots from the field.

The Heat outrebounded the 76ers, 47-37 while holding a 15-9 edge on the offensive glass. Adebayo finished with a plus-26 in the plus-minus column. After the game, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that he'd continue to start Jordan while Embiid is sidelined.

"We are going to keep starting him whether you like it or not because our guys believe in him," Rivers said.

Meanwhile, Herro was in prime form off the bench, leading Miami in scoring with 25 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the field including a 4-of-6 effort from 3-point distance. The inside-out attack was too much for the 76ers, even as the Heat likewise played shorthanded as starting point guard Kyle Lowery remained sidelined for a third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Given the chance for a starring role in Embiid's absence, former league MVP Harden instead played as the third option for Philadelphia in a 16-point, nine-rebound, five-assist effort. Maxey tallied 19 points but contributed little elsewhere with two assists and no rebounds or defensive stats.

Recommended Stories

  • Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gives respect to Sixers star James Harden

    Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gives his respect to Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden ahead of Round 2.

  • Warriors rally in thriller over Grizzlies despite Draymond Green ejection

    The Warriors rallied in a thriller without Green for the entire second half.

  • Dan Campbell on quickly making No. 2 choice: We’re not going to do the dog-and-pony show

    Peter King revealed in this week’s Football Morning in America that the NFL was mad the team turned in its selection of Aidan Hutchinson so quickly. Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the league wanted the Lions to use more of their 10 minutes on the clock. Campbell said the Lions had no reason to wait: [more]

  • Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had already picked up his dribble and spent half of a Eurostep when he realized he had nowhere to go with the ball. Instead of attempting an off-balance shot or passing to a well-guarded teammate, the two-time NBA MVP flicked the ball high off the backboard, then followed it to the rim for a slam dunk. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the defending NBA champions swiped home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Doc Rivers’ infatuation with DeAndre Jordan

    NBA Twitter reacts to Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers’ love for DeAndre Jordan replacing Joel Embiid.

  • Truck crash spills hot ‘asphalt binder’ in NorCal forest

    A truck that crashed on a remote highway spilled 2,000 gallons of hot asphalt binder in a Northern California forest last week and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities said. The semi-truck had a damaged tire as it traveled on State Route 199 in Del Norte County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • NFL Draft Cool-Down: Slow the hype train on new Packer, Christian Watson

    For the most part, the consensus opinion on these NFL draft picks is positive. Not so fast, says Liz Loza!

  • Boxing betting: Can Dmitry Bivol upset Canelo Alvarez?

    While Bivol is good, maybe even very good, Alvarez is great. So it’s Alvarez’s fight, barring a disastrous and highly unlikely mistake.

  • Luka Doncic was brilliant, but the Mavericks have glaring issue vs. athletic Suns

    For Dallas to become a fixture in these parts, keeping defensive attention occupied, especially vertically, is objective No. 1.

  • Germany will back EU oil embargo on Russia

    STORY: Germany said on Monday it was prepared to back an immediate EU embargo on Russian oil, a major shift by Germany -- that analysts say would tip its economy into recession. The EU is expected to propose a sixth round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine this week- and the oil embargo is possibly on the menu. Russia supplies 40% of EU gas and 26% of its oil imports and Germany is its biggest energy customer. However, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier Monday his country was ready. "Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course, it is a heavy load to bear, but we would be ready to do that." Also on Monday, the EU warned that complying in full with Moscow's demand that countries effectively pay for gas in roubles, or face losing their supply... would breach existing EU sanctions. "The (European Union) member states and the companies should not have any illusions that they can rely on the good faith of Gazprom and the Russian regime in this matter."Weaning Europe off Russian oil is likely to be easier than reducing dependence on Russian natural gas. Russia cut gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland last week for refusing to comply and many others in the 27-nation bloc face deadlines this month. Late Monday, Ukrainian leader Volodomyr Zelenskiy's used his nightly video to argue that buying Russian energy fuels Moscow’s war effort. "We are working on new sanctions against Russia. We expect a new package from the European Union in the near future. This package should include clear steps to block Russia's energy revenues. We truly believe in this. So that the terrorist state is not given a billion euros a day for fuel." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and its western allies call that a baseless pretext for a war of aggression. Ambassadors from EU countries will discuss the proposed oil sanctions when they meet on Wednesday.

  • Crash spills hot 'asphalt binder' in Northern California forest, Smith River

    A truck that crashed on a remote highway spilled 2,000 gallons of hot asphalt binder in a Northern California forest last week.

  • European chiefs consider abandoning Champions League legacy spot benefiting Premier League teams

    European football chiefs are set to consider abandoning a Champions League legacy spot benefiting top Premier League teams as key talks are staged over the next week.

  • Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid feeling better

    Keith Pompey: Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid did some stuff yesterday to start the concussion protocol process. The #Sixers coach said he's feeling better. Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers What's the buzz on Twitter? Tom Moore @ TomMoorePhilly #NBA ...

  • Predicting every Big Ten football team’s 2022 record

    An early look at the state of the Big Ten in 2022

  • Kendrick Perkins sounds off on Kyrie Irving’s Twitter rant

    Has the criticism of Kyrie Irving crossed over into outright disrespect by the media?

  • USFL announces week 5 game times and TV info: Here's how to watch

    USFL Week Five game times and TV info for weekend of May 13-15, including Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars.

  • Dennis Allen, Saints didn’t feel need to be address QB in NFL draft

    The Saints passed on what they graded as a weak QB class. Head coach Dennis Allen explained the position was one they didn't feel was a priority, via @RossJacksonNOLA:

  • Draymond Green deserved a flagrant 2, no matter how much the Warriors protest

    A campaign to downplay Green's flagrant foul doesn't change the fact that he smacked Brandon Clarke in the face and dragged him to the court by his jersey.

  • 2022 Met Gala red carpet: The good, bad and strange fashion of the night

    Fashion and stars were on display at the Met Gala

  • Germany denounces Lavrov's comments on Hitler and Zelenskiy as 'absurd'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Italian television in which he suggested Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins are "absurd" propaganda, a German government spokesperson said on Monday. During an interview with Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was Jewish. "I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said via an interpreter, in comments that drew a sharp protest from Israel.