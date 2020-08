Apparently there is a new Spo-ism.

“The goal is bigger than the role right now.”

And, with that, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra moved past questions Wednesday about two former starters now being on the outside of his team’s rotation.

“Everybody’s all in on that, the purpose of what we’re trying to get accomplished here,” Spoelstra said in advance of Thursday’s 1 p.m. Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. “We’ll need everybody.”