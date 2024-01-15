Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provides injury update on Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. suffered a groin injury on Sunday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets and is considered day-to-day with the injury.

Jaquez sustained the injury in the first half after feeling discomfort when he went up for a dunk in transition. The injury worsened, and he was eventually ruled out of returning to the contest. He didn’t play in the second half of the 104-87 victory.

He had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes.

Jaquez previously missed two weeks in the preseason with a groin strain. He won’t travel with the team on its two-game road trip beginning Monday in Brooklyn and will be reevaluated afterward.

“We’re listing him after this game, day to day, and then we’ll see where it is,” Spoelstra said. “It is his groin. He says, and our trainers say, it isn’t as severe as the one he had previously earlier in the season. We’ll see when we get back.”

Jaquez has emerged as a key player with the Heat, averaging 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals on 50.7% shooting from the field. He had started the past seven games and was the only player on the team to appear in all 39 games this season.

The 18th pick became the third player in franchise history to win Rookie of the Month multiple times after winning the December award. He is third in rookie scoring and has the most minutes logged in the fourth quarter of any player (359.2).

Jaquez and the team will take the next few days to assess the injury, though the earliest he could return to play is Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

“I take a lot of pride in being available to play games even through things that are hurting and little injuries here and there,” Jaquez said, via Zachary Weinberger of Clutch Points. “I think, at this point, this is something we have to take a little more serious and take some time to just recuperate and get myself at 100%.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire