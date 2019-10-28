Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has very meme-able weekend (videos)

Erik Spoelstra got his big contract extension before the season.

He’s already adding value – both for the Heat, who’ve started 2-1 without Jimmy Butler, and anyone watching their games.

Mistakenly believing a timeout had been called, Spoelstra went onto court during play in Miami’s win over the Bucks on Saturday. He tried to race off the floor (leading to the great photo above), but still got called for the obvious technical foul:

Then, late in the Heat’s 116-109 loss to the Timberwolves yesterday, an incensed Spoelstra very, um, pointedly, pointed out each referee: