Heat check! Evaluating SEC football hot seat, from Jimbo Fisher to Sam Pittman | Toppmeyer

Fan discontent abounds within the SEC. Welcome to mid-October, when preseason optimism in college football gives way to keyboard warriors typing “FIRE EVERYBODY!” as quickly as their fingers can find the letters.

From College Station, Texas, to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Columbia, South Carolina, fans are disgruntled, and I don’t blame them. But, how does fan angst equate to a coach’s hot-seat temperature? That varies.

I’m applying my thermometer to a handful of SEC coaches. Here’s how I read the mercury:

Jimbo Fisher

School: Texas A&M

Temperature: It's hot. The flames are at the doorstep.

Fisher specializes in doing less with more. He’s compiling another season in which the results don’t match the hype or the roster’s talent level. Fisher likely would be unemployed already if not for his whopper buyout, which would top $77 million at season’s end. The Aggies can thank their 2021 contract extension for that bloated figure. Texas A&M negotiated against itself to make Fisher the nation’s highest-paid mediocre coach. The Aggies are revenue and fundraising giants, though, giving them the chance to make history for highest-paid buyout ever.

Sam Pittman

School: Arkansas

Temperature: Getting warmer and warmer. Not blazing – yet.

Pittman is the latest example of a coach sprinting from the penthouse to outhouse. Two years ago, he was the toast of college football. Now, he’s riding a five-game losing streak. Hogs fans fume. Still, the Razorbacks would do well to remember they were Vanderbilt-level bad before Pittman. I don’t sense Arkansas wants to rush into firing Pittman. If he wins at least one more game this season, the smart financial logic would be to delay a decision until at least 2024, because of a provision in his contract. If Pittman’s overall record since the start of the ’21 season dips below .500, he can be fired at a discounted rate. His record during that time is 18-15. If he wins one more game, he’ll ensure he’s no worse than 19-19 by season’s end. If Pittman is .500 or better, he'd be owed a $16.1 million buyout after this season. If he’s below .500, he’d be owed $10.7 million. With that in mind, wiser to wait a year and see if Arkansas improves. If it doesn’t, the Razorbacks could fire him for the discounted rate in 2024.

Shane Beamer

School: South Carolina

Temperature: Flames visible in the distance. Keep the hose nearby in 2024.

No SEC coach annoys opposing fans quite like Beamer. Lately, he’s been getting under the skin of his own fans. His program sorely regressed in Year 3, and he’s made a habit of blaming everyone from the players to the chain gang. Beamer became a victim of his early success. He totaled a commendable 15 victories through two seasons, with upsets over Tennessee and Clemson sprinkled in. The elevator descends more quickly than it rises, though. Beamer lost a few valuable players to the transfer portal last offseason. It shows. He’s also failed to solidify the offensive line, a yearslong bugaboo. A buyout that will top $18 million after the season protects Beamer. He will need to sell his recruiting ability as a reason for hope. But, imagine how bad South Carolina would be without quarterback Spencer Rattler. That becomes its reality next season.

Billy Napier

School: Florida

Temperature: Flames spotted in the distance. No big deal yet, but will they get closer?

Napier inherited a bleaker depth chart than ever should be Florida’s reality. He’s recruiting well, and Florida needs just one more win to qualify for a second straight bowl under Napier. Hasn’t always been pretty, but when you consider how Napier is recruiting, he's doing just enough on the field to buy him the time he needs. A buyout topping $32 million helps, too. Gators fans who have been spoiled by Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer will be quick to turn on Napier, but he should be safe into 2024.

Eliah Drinkwitz

School: Missouri

Temperature: Give Drinkwitz a fireman’s hat. He extinguished any heat and turned on the air conditioner.

Drinkwitz’s contract extension last fall suggested his footing was secure, but it was never that clean-cut. He needed to produce. Has he ever. Drinkwitz’s decision to pass play-calling duties to Kirby Moore paid off, and quarterback Brady Cook took off. The Tigers join Georgia and Alabama as the SEC’s only teams with at least six wins, as Missouri sprints toward its best season since at least 2018. Drinkwitz isn’t a hot-seat candidate. He’s a candidate for SEC coach of the year.

Also keep an eye on …

Zach Arnett (Mississippi State): After Mike Leach’s death, MSU made the obvious move and promoted Arnett, but his contract favors the school. Arnett’s buyout is peanuts, by SEC standards. Dan Mullen and Leach set a high bar for State, putting Arnett in danger of fast-rising mercury.

Hugh Freeze (Auburn): This isn’t the offensive production Auburn expects from Freeze, but even on the pressure-cooker Plains, he enjoys one honeymoon season. Freeze needs a good recruiting class so he can preach the future.

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt): If a coach flounders and no one notices, is he ever really on the hot seat?

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist.

If you enjoy Blake’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: