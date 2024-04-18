Heat blows lead in loss to 76ers, now faces elimination game on Friday. Takeaways and details

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 105-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center as part of the NBA’s play-in tournament. The Heat now faces a win-or-go-home play-in game on Friday at 7 p.m. in Miami against either the Toronto Raptors or Chicago Bulls:

The Heat’s defense was the story of the first half. But the 76ers’ offense was the story of the second half, putting the Heat one loss away from elimination.

The Heat’s zone defense dominated the first half, throwing the 76ers’ offense completely out of whack.

With the Heat using its zone for most of the first half, the 76ers totaled just 39 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) shooting from three-point range while committing 12 turnovers in the first quarters.

Behind that dominant defensive effort, the Heat led by as many as 14 points in the first half before entering halftime ahead 51-39 despite just 6-of-20 (30 percent) shooting from behind the arc.

But the 76ers finally started making shots and stopped committing turnovers in the third quarter to go on a 26-15 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a two-point hole. The 76ers totaled 30 points in the third quarter after scoring just 39 points in the first half.

When it was done, the Heat took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter.

But that 76ers’ momentum carried over into the fourth quarter, beginning the final period on a 13-4 run to take a four-point lead over the Heat with 8:11 to play.

Nicolas Batum played a big part in the 76ers’ rally, shooting 5 of 8 from three-point range in the second half to spark Philadelphia’s offense.

The Heat didn’t wilt, though, pushing back to regain the lead and pull ahead by three points with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter.

The Heat and 76ers then went back and fourth the rest of the way.

The 76ers took a two-point lead on a Joel Embiid three-pointer with 2:33 to play.

Then the Heat pulled ahead by one point on a Tyler Herro three-pointer with 2:15 remaining.

An three-point and-one play by Embiid then gave the 76ers a two-point advantage with 1:47 left.

Then Heat then tied the score at 96 on a Haywood Highsmith made shot with 1:30 to play.

But the 76ers then delivered the game-winning run.

It began on an and-one layup from Kelly Oubre Jr. off an assist from Embiid. Oubre made the free throw to complete the three-point play to give the 76ers a three-point lead with 36 seconds left.

On the Heat’s next possession — Miamis’ most important possession of the night — Herro’s three-point shot was blocked by Batum with 26.2 seconds remaining.

With the 76ers grabbing the defensive rebound after the block, the Heat was forced to foul 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to preserve the clock. Maxey hit both free throws to extend the 76ers’ lead to five with 24.7 seconds to play.

The Heat kept fouling to prolong the game, but the 76ers shot a perfect 12 of 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold on for the comeback win.

Embiid closed the victory with 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field, 2-of-4 shooting on threes and 9-of-10 shooting from the foul line, 15 rebounds and five assists for the 76ers.

Maxey added 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field, 1-of-6 shooting on threes and 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line for the 76ers.

But with the 76ers’ leading duo of Embiid and Maxey combining to shoot an inefficient 12 of 33 from the field, it was Batum who stepped up to make some big shots for Philadelphia.

Batum ended the night with with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range off the 76ers’ bench.

Herro scored a team-high 25 points for the Heat, but shot just 9 of 27 from the field and 4 of 14 on threes.

While Heat star Jimmy Butler was able to finish the game, all eyes will be on the injury report ahead of Friday’s game.

There was a scary moment early in the game that had Butler down on the court in pain and grabbing his right knee.

After receiving a full-court inbounds pass from Kevin Love, Butler threw a pump fake that got Kelly Oubre Jr. off his feet. Oubre then fell on Butler and they both crashed down to the court, as Oubre was called for the foul with 1.5 seconds left in the first quarter.

Butler stayed down on the court for a few minutes while grabbing his right knee before limping back to the Heat’s bench.

The good news for the Heat is Butler went back on the court to shoot the two free throws and remained in the game.

Butler ended the night with 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field, four rebounds, five assists and five steals.

While remaining in the game, Butler walked with a slight limp for the rest of the night and occasionally grabbed at his right knee.

While it technically wasn’t the playoffs, Wednesday’s play-in game offered a glimpse at what the Heat’s playoff rotation may be.

With Terry Rozier (neck spasms) and Josh Richardson (shoulder surgery) the only two Heat players out Wednesday, Miami began the postseason by using the same starting lineup it ended the regular season with: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo on Wednesday against the 76ers. It marked the fifth straight game this lineup has started for the Heat.

The Heat used Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith and Delon Wright off the bench to complete its nine-man rotation.

Duncan Robinson was available for the Heat, but he did not play.

After missing the final four games of the regular season with a lingering back injury labeled as left facet syndrome, Robinson was in uniform and available for Wednesday’s play-in game.

But Robinson did not play, with the back still apparently an issue.

“He’s ready to go,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Robinson before Wednesday’s game. “So it definitely won’t be what he was doing early in the season, that’s for sure. But it’s pretty simple right now. The rotation is the rotation. It’s all hands on deck to help us get this win.”

Robinson, who has started in each of his last 17 appearances, initially missed five games last month with the back issue before returning to play in five games and then again being sidelined by the injury for the final four games of the regular season.

The fact Robinson was in uniform and deemed available on Wednesday is encouraging, but the fact that he didn’t get into the game isn’t.

The Heat will have one more opportunity to try to win its way into the playoffs.

As the East’s eighth-place team, the Heat entered the play-in tournament with two chances to win one game to earn a playoff spot.

As a result, the Heat faces a win-or-go-home game on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN against the winner of Wednesday night’s No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. Friday’s game will be played at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The winner of this third play-in game Friday clinches the East’s No. 8 playoff seed and begins the playoffs with a first-round series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. The loser of Friday’s play-in game between the Heat and the winner of Bulls-Hawks is eliminated and misses the playoffs entirely.

The last time the Heat missed the playoffs was in the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers clinched the East’s No. 7 playoff seed and a first-round series against the second-seeded New York Knicks with Wednesday’s win.