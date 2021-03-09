Heat big Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during livestream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Heat big Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming himself playing video games today.
Video of the stream (warning: profanity, obviously):
Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR
— Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021
Leonard:
F***ing cowards. Don’t f***ing snipe me, you k*** b****.
Leonard used an offensive word. He shouldn’t have done that.
But it’s also worth keeping perspective. This wasn’t violence. Unlike Stephen Jackson, Leonard didn’t promote a wider anti-Semitic worldview. Leonard didn’t directly harm anyone.
He shouldn’t face extreme consequences for this single utterance.
That said, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the abrupt and panicked end to his livestream after his slur gained attention outside the stream:
welp pic.twitter.com/Wtz5dSuRCP
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 9, 2021
Leonard, who raised his profile by standing for the national anthem in the bubble, is out with a season-ending injury. His contract (middling salary, final guaranteed season) could prove useful in a trade.
Heat big Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during livestream originally appeared on NBCSports.com