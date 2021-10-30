Heat’s Bam Adebayo to miss Saturday’s game vs. Grizzlies with knee bruise

Bam Adebayo played through the pain of his left knee bruise in Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, but the injury will prevent him from playing Saturday.

The Miami Heat’s starting center, who was on the court going through his pre-game workout about two hours before tip-off, was ruled out of Saturday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Heat has two days off before resuming its schedule, Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, to close its short two-game trip.

Veteran Dewayne Dedmon, who normally plays off the bench as the backup center, started in Adebayo’s place against the Grizzlies.

Adebayo was listed as questionable for Friday’s contest, but was cleared to play and finished with season highs in points (26) and rebounds (19) in the Heat’s 114-99 win over the Hornets. He was again listed as questionable for Saturday’s game before ultimately being held out on the second night of the Heat’s first back-to-back set of the regular season.

Adebayo, 24, is averaging career highs in points (20.6) and rebounds (14) in five games this season.

Aside from Adebayo, the only two Heat players unavailable Saturday are Marcus Garrett (G League assignment) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery).