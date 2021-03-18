Heat among teams interested in Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of NBA trade deadline

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat have interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, reports SNY's Ian Begley.

As previously reported, the Pistons are also among teams who are interested in dealing for him ahead of the trade deadline.

Dinwiddie is still recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL, and it's unknown if he will be able to return this season, though Brooklyn has said in the past that it would be unlikely.

The guard has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22. If Dinwiddie -- the Nets most valuable trade chip right now -- is moved before the deadline, it seems that the team who acquires him would have plans to sign him to a new contract if he opted out of his current deal. Miami and Detroit are among the teams that would have the cap space to offer the 27-year-old a new deal.

While it may seem like a risk to commit to signing a player who suffered an ACL injury, it’s worth noting that players generally make full recoveries from the injury.

Dinwiddie also has experience with the injury. He tore his left ACL as a junior at Colorado.

Clearly, he rebounded well from that injury because Dinwiddie has been one of Brooklyn’s best players since joining the club in 2016.

The Nets, who are 28-13 and tied with the Sixers for the best record in the Eastern Conference, are looking for a big who could help them on the front line.