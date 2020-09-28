Heat advance to face Lakers in Finals









The Lakers now know who will be awaiting them in the NBA Finals - the Heat. They defeated the Celtics in six games, taking Sunday's contest 125-113 behind a fantastic fourth quarter effort. Jimmy Butler was predictably excellent at both ends of the court, and Bam Adebayo was sensational. We'll get to see Anthony Davis chase his first championship ring while LeBron James goes to work vs. his former coach and team. The Lakers boast the highest net rating of any team in the playoffs (+7.7), but their rebound percentage and True Shooting are barely ahead of the Heat. Game on. Due to national-TV scheduling conflicts, Game 1 of the Finals will be played on Wednesday. Let's Dose.

The Celtics got some pre-game love from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who wished them well at the end of his press conference on Sunday. It's not the first time Belichick has addressed the Celtics. He talked to them before their series vs. the Sixers, with Brad Stevens explaining, "I think that he is one of the best coaches in any sport of all time and probably renowned as the best preparer of all time." Stevens and Belichick have a good relationship and it can't hurt to have a future Hall-of-Fame coach with six Super Bowl titles on your side. But it didn't matter on Sunday.

After Friday's Game 5 loss for Miami, Jimmy Butler said, "[The Celtics] were playing harder than we were, which we all knew. We’ve just got to correct that. That’s where it starts for us. Any time anybody is playing harder than we are, we are not playing our best basketball." Goran Dragic was even more blunt, saying, "Everybody looked terrible in the third quarter. We didn’t defend. We didn’t do our job ... They pushed the ball, got open lanes, drove the ball, got layups. We were not shrinking the floor." The Heat corrected those errors in Game 6 and their effort was unimpeachable.

Miami started Sunday's closeout victory 1-of-7 from the field, but then followed up with 10-of-13 shooting which included five straight 3-pointers in the first quarter. That helped to open up a double-digit lead, and they held on by virtue of a huge fourth-quarter performance. They outscored Boston by 10 points in the frame, 37-27, with their offense doing the heavy lifting. In the first five games of this series, Miami shot only 30.1% from downtown. They were at just 43.7% from the field overall, but made up the difference with a mere 11.6 turnovers (compared to 15.0 for Boston). On Sunday, however, they shot a sterling 56.3% from the field, 48.1% from deep (13-of-27) and 84.6% from the line. It's hard to lose with those numbers.

Tyler Herro had another terrific game off Miami's bench with 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds. He did commit five turnovers, but that's forgivable for a 20-year-old rookie playing on the biggest stage of his professional career. Plus, it's impressive that he only committed one foul in 35 minutes. The scoring from Herro has been exceptional, but it's the seven dimes that really stand out. A guy who can get his own buckets while also creating for teammates is a far more dangerous threat, and Miami may have found an offensive savant in Herro. In October, the only month during the regular season in which he averaged more than 28 minutes, Herro averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals. More defensive stats will be required for him to make a leap in fantasy circles, but to reiterate, he's still 20 years old.

Every playoff matchup involves strategies and adjustments, and the Lakers can learn a lot from what went wrong for Boston. Head coach Brad Stevens spoke directly to the small-ball conundrum vs. the Heat, and their need to keep a center on the court. “I think the threat at the rim of a big makes a big difference for our offense and for us,” Stevens said. “But there’s not like this obvious answer with big or small. I think Miami does a great job of punishing you when you go small, screening low so you can’t switch, stopping their screen short, rebounding against it. Then it’s harder to score because Bam [Adebayo] doesn’t really lose anything guarding a small. He’s capable of guarding one through five."

