Heartwarming video of man seeing snow for the first time goes viral

Do you remember what it was like seeing your first snowfall?

When Marie Forgarty hit record as her partner, Peter Ssemwanga, experienced snow for the first time, she had no idea ten million people would enjoy it as much as she did!

Peter moved to Magog, Quebec, from Uganda in the summer of 2023. He said, "When I was in Uganda, I thought, 'I can't wait to touch and see snow!'"

The video above may be the most genuine and happy reaction we have seen from anyone to a snowfall! Check it out in the report above -- it will most certainly put a smile on your face!