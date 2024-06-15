The heartwarming reason José Ramírez is out this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — José Ramírez will miss the Cleveland Guardians‘ Saturday and Sunday games against the Toronto Blue Jays — but he’s got a good reason.

The third baseman was placed on the paternity list, the club reported on Saturday afternoon — that means he’s out to attend the birth of his child.

The 31-year-old slugger has posted 51 runs and 18 home runs so far this season out of 264 turns at the plate.

In another roster move, outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez has been recalled from the minors in Columbus.

The Guardians beat the birds 3-1 on Friday night in Toronto. They have won their last four out of five games, and 11 of their last 16 road games, the Associated Press reported.

The Guardians are set to square up at 3:07 p.m. on Saturday in Toronto. Sunday’s game, also away, is set for 1:37 p.m.

