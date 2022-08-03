Heartwarming George Kittle story shared by Ian Rapoport at 49ers camp

Rapoport shares heartwarming Kittle story at 49ers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle makes life brighter for just about everyone in his path who is not an opposing NFL linebacker.

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was in Santa Clara to cover 49ers practice on the "Inside Training Camp" show. In the middle of a segment, the 49ers' star tight end crashed the set, prompting Rapoport to share a story that makes Kittle look like a "softie" rather than a "tough guy."

"My son Jude is a big George Kittle fan," Rapoport said. "He likes the way he plays, he likes the way he blocks. So he says, ‘Will you call George Kittle for me?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I will not call him.' He goes, ‘Send him a message.’

After some convincing, Rapoport's son got his father to send Kittle a text message.

"So, Jude did a video, and I sent [Kittle] a little video. And I’m crossing my fingers, being like, ‘This is so embarrassing. This isn’t journalism.’

"Ten minutes later, I get this awesome video from this guy back, saying hey to Jude, saying thanks for watching. I have never seen him smile so big.

"It is one of the coolest things that has happened in 10 years doing this."

Kittle is known as the People's Tight End for a reason.

