Heartstopper’s Joe Locke confirms filming wrap on season 3

Heartstopper has officially wrapped filming on its upcoming third season.

Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring on the hit Netflix series, confirmed the news via his Instagram story yesterday (December 13).

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set and bid farewell to his character, writing: "Bye for now Charlie Warlie x."

The show's creator Alice Oseman also confirmed the news by revealing that the school where they filmed is being painted before they leave.

"We’ve had to do that every season," she explained to fans on her Instagram Story. "It’s so people don’t break in and take photos of all the sets while we’re not here."

Following season two's anticipated release in August, Oseman teased what could happen in season three, saying the show would end up in a "new place".

"In season two we’ve started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it’s pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that it's going to be a big element of season three," she began.

Oseman continued: "We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.

"So people who’ve read volume four will have a little bit of an idea of what is coming. I’m really excited to take the show into that new place."

Locke and Kit Connor (who plays Nick) will, of course, reprise their roles in season three, along with William Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

One actor who won’t be returning is Sebastian Croft, who confirmed his exit as Ben Hope following the conclusion of season two.

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is in production.

