Hearts v Rangers: Team news

Heart of Midlothian welcome back Jorge Grant and Stephen Kingsley after they sat out the midweek draw at St Mirren. Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring), Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee) are all still absent.

Ryan Jack and Abdallah Sima return to the Rangers squad but will not start while there are still question marks over Leon Balogun.

John Lundstram serves the second of a two-match suspension while John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo remain out.