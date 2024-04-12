Hearts v Livingston: Team news

Hearts will have Lawrence Shankland and Beni Baningime back from illness and Calem Nieuwenhof hopes to recover from a hamstring injury in time. Finlay Pollock is back in training while Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee) and Liam Boyce (hamstring) remain out.

Livingston boss David Martindale is unlikely to be able to fill the bench again with the likes of James Penrice (hip), Andrew Shinnie (groin), Joel Nouble (ankle) and Cristian Montano (hamstring) struggling.