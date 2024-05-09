Advertisement
Breaking news:

Hornets hire Celtics assistant Charles Lee as next head coach

Hearts v Dundee: Pick of the stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Hearts have won their last two league games against promoted sides in the Scottish Premiership (both v Dundee), and last won three in a row against such opponents in the top flight in 2011-12, when they beat Dunfermline Athletic three times in succession.

  • Dundee have lost both of their last two league meetings with Hearts, last losing more in a row against them in the top-flight in October 2004 (4 in a row).

  • Hearts are unbeaten in nine home league games (W6 D3), last going 10+ without defeat within a single Scottish Premiership season on home soil from November 2017 to April 2018 (12).

  • Dundee have lost their last two league games, last losing more in a row in the Scottish Premiership from December 2021 to January 2022 (six).

  • Lawrence Shankland has scored in five of his last six league appearances at Tynecastle for Hearts (five goals), also providing three assists in his last two such matches.