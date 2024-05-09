Hearts v Dundee: Pick of the stats
Hearts have won their last two league games against promoted sides in the Scottish Premiership (both v Dundee), and last won three in a row against such opponents in the top flight in 2011-12, when they beat Dunfermline Athletic three times in succession.
Dundee have lost both of their last two league meetings with Hearts, last losing more in a row against them in the top-flight in October 2004 (4 in a row).
Hearts are unbeaten in nine home league games (W6 D3), last going 10+ without defeat within a single Scottish Premiership season on home soil from November 2017 to April 2018 (12).
Dundee have lost their last two league games, last losing more in a row in the Scottish Premiership from December 2021 to January 2022 (six).
Lawrence Shankland has scored in five of his last six league appearances at Tynecastle for Hearts (five goals), also providing three assists in his last two such matches.