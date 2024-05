Goalkeeper Craig Gordon returns to the Hearts starting line-up as Zander Clark drops to the bench while Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay also comes into the starting line-up at the expense of Frankie Kent and Jorge Grant, who both make the bench.

Dundee also make three changes. Ryan Astley, Malachi Boateng and Michael Mellon start in place of Rickie Lamie, Scott Tiffoney and Mohamed Sylla. Tiffoney and Sylla are among the substitutes.