Hearts unveil new away kit

Hearts have revealed their new away strip for the 2024-25 season, which the club say "celebrates the different patterns used in kits of yesteryear".

The colour is styled on the Tynecastle Park mosaic outside the Archibald Leitch main stand and is accompanied by maroon shorts and maroon trim.

As part of the shirt's design, there are nods to Hearts kits from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

Steven Naismith's men will be keen to emulate some of the great Hearts sides of the past in their new colours.