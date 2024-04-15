Hearts trio named in TOTW

[BBC]

After 22 minutes it seemed unlikely any Hearts players would make this edition of team of the week.

But Steven Naismith's side came roaring back in a clinical display to turn the tide and bag another three points.

Jorge Grant was the driving force in midfield and sparked the sensational comeback with the hosts' opening goal.

Once again, Lawrence Shankland made the difference in the final third, grabbing a goal from the spot and two assists for good measure.

However, the most pleasing aspect for the Tynecastle faithful may be the showing of Barrie McKay, who looked back to his best with an audacious range of passing on display. There's nobody quite like him in this Hearts side.