Hearts trio named in provisional Scotland Euros squad

Hearts trio Zander Clark, Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland have all been named in Steve Clarke’s provisional 28-man Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

Clark and Gordon are two of four goalkeepers picked, along with Motherwell’s Liam Kelly and Norwich City’s Angus Gunn.

Shankland was a must pick given his stunning season for Hearts, scoring 31 goals in all competitions. He has two Scotland goals in nine international appearances.

The squad will be cut to 26 players before the tournament itself, where Scotland take on Germany (14 June), Switzerland (19 June) and Hungary (23 June) in Group A.