Hearts sign 'exciting talent' Drammeh on three-year deal

Hearts have signed Spanish forward Musa Drammeh on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old's contract with Sevilla expired earlier this summer, and Hearts say he is "comfortable on the wing or leading the line".

Drammeh never played for the Sevilla first team, but scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for their 'B' side last season.

"Musa is an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes," head coach Steven Naismith said.

"He’s quick, physical and direct, and he’ll offer us something different going forward.

"He’s got a real appetite to learn and we believe we can help develop him into a top player.

"We’ve got real competition in our forward areas now and the experience in there is something Musa will be able to lean on, which will allow him time to settle.

"I’m sure he’ll fit into our group really well and I’m looking forward to working with him."