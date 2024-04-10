'Hearts prove they're not one-man team'

[BBC]

If Saturday’s win in Paisley proved anything, it was Hearts are anything but a one-man team.

The absence of Lawrence Shankland came as a shock when the starting XI was announced, but the way the squad adapted to the loss of their talisman was fantastic for the large travelling support.

Macaulay Tait got another 60 minutes of experience and his replacement Aidan Denholm also played a part in the victory.

But up top Kenneth Vargas, playing a very different style in comparison to Shankland, led the line very well indeed.

Supported by Alan Forrest, the pair were a constant threat to the St Mirren defence.

This week Livingston are the visitors to Tynecastle and with Shankland likely to be back leading the line there are few who would bet against a convincing Hearts win.

But be wary. On their last visit to Tynecastle, the West Lothian outfit proved to be a stubborn lot to break down and, despite Hearts dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, it was a Vargas strike late on that secured the three points.

It’s also the final league match before a trip to Hampden for an eagerly-awaited Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers.

One thing for sure is a win this weekend would be the perfect way to prepare for what could be one of the games of their season.