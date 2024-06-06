Advertisement

Hearts pair help Australia extend winning streak

Kye Rowles helped secure another clean sheet and Cammy Devlin featured off the bench as Australia extended their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win at Bangladesh.

Hearts defender Rowles played the full game on his 21st international appearance while Tynecastle midfielder Devlin replaced former Hibs and Celtic player Jackson Irvine for the final 13 minutes.

Goals either side of half-time from Ajdin Hrustic and Kusini Yengi in Dhaka made it five wins from five without conceding for Graham Arnold's side, who had already progressed to the next round of qualifying and have now won Group I.

